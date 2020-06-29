Carilion sees doubling in percentage of positive coronavirus tests

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is warning people to be careful ahead of the 4th of July weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Southwest Virginia.

Carilion Clinic infectious disease experts are seeing an uptick of COVID-19, according to a news release from Carilion.

Since late May, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests performed by Carilion has more than doubled, climbing from 2.01% on May 26 to 4.61% as of June 25.

Carilion said the largest uptick was within the last week, with an observed jump of more than 1%, according to Carilion.

Many of Carilion’s recent diagnoses are asymptomatic individuals, meaning people who can spread the disease without knowing it.

Below is a look at comparing the growth of coronavirus cases by region in Virginia.

Region Percentage Change 6/29/2020 6/15/2020 Southwest 40.30% 2,872 2,047 Eastern 19.86% 7,404 6,177 Central 19.67% 11,375 9,505 Northwest 13.89% 8,799 7,726 All Virginia Cases 13.31% 62,189 54,886 Northern 7.84% 31,739 29,431

Southwest Virginia has seen the highest percentage increase of any region at, 40.30%, while the state as a whole has only seen a % increase.

The increases seen in Southwest Virginia are due to community spread in addition to community members traveling outside the region, according to Carilion.

Last week, 10 News reported that more than 40 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Roanoke are linked to people who traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Below is a map of how VDH breaks Virginia into five regions