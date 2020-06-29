82ºF

Carilion sees doubling in percentage of positive coronavirus tests

As of June 25, percentage of positive tests sat at 4.61%

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is warning people to be careful ahead of the 4th of July weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Southwest Virginia.

Carilion Clinic infectious disease experts are seeing an uptick of COVID-19, according to a news release from Carilion.

Since late May, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests performed by Carilion has more than doubled, climbing from 2.01% on May 26 to 4.61% as of June 25.

Carilion said the largest uptick was within the last week, with an observed jump of more than 1%, according to Carilion.

Many of Carilion’s recent diagnoses are asymptomatic individuals, meaning people who can spread the disease without knowing it.

Below is a look at comparing the growth of coronavirus cases by region in Virginia.

RegionPercentage Change6/29/20206/15/2020
Southwest40.30%2,8722,047
Eastern19.86%7,4046,177
Central19.67%11,3759,505
Northwest13.89%8,7997,726
All Virginia Cases13.31%62,18954,886
Northern7.84%31,73929,431

Southwest Virginia has seen the highest percentage increase of any region at, 40.30%, while the state as a whole has only seen a % increase.

The increases seen in Southwest Virginia are due to community spread in addition to community members traveling outside the region, according to Carilion.

Last week, 10 News reported that more than 40 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Roanoke are linked to people who traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Below is a map of how VDH breaks Virginia into five regions

Virginia Department of Health map of regions and districts
Virginia Department of Health map of regions and districts (Virginia Department of Health)

