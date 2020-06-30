78ºF

Danville man faces more charges in connection with October overdose death

Chauncey Montague supplied drugs that led to woman's death, police said

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Chauncey Montague's mugshot. Credit: Danville Police Department
DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with a woman’s overdose death last fall.

A grand jury indicted Chauncey Montague on Monday.

Police originally arrested Montague in October on charges of intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The medical examiner ruled that the woman died of acute fentanyl toxicity and evidence supports the charge that Montague supplied her the drugs that led to her death, according to Danville police.

Montague was already in custody and remains in the Danville City Jail without bond.

