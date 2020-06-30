‘Having insulin is having life': How a new Virginia law is cutting costs for diabetics

ROANOKE, Va. – The start of July means the start of several new laws in Virginia, including one capping the price of insulin which has tripled over the last decade and created life or death decisions for diabetics.

17-year-old Onaca Umak, who lives in Roanoke, has been living with Type 1 diabetes since she was nine. It's a disease that comes with its fair share of costs physically and financially.

“People don’t understand how expensive everything really is and how much you actually need it to live,” Onaca said.

The one supply she can't live without is the very one her family has at times struggled to afford.

“Insulin is astronomical,” Onaca’s mother Lori Umak said.

The Umak family is not alone. Insulin prices have tripled over the last decade. Some who couldn't afford it died after having to ration the medicine.

“Having insulin is having life. It’s like telling them you’re not going to be able to afford to live,” Lori said.

Lori said she’s been forced to pay out-of-pocket before, around $500 for a 10-day supply.

“Do you eat or do you pay for medicine? Do you pay your electric bill or pay for the insulin? Choosing between medicine and just basic living expenses is ridiculous,” Lori said.

“The fact that they are making insulin prices very unaffordable and they know that people need that to live, it’s kind of cruel in a way,” Onaca said.

Now there’s some hope for diabetics in Virginia. A new law taking effect Wednesday limits insurers to charging $50 a month max for insulin.

“I mean, it’s a start but it should’ve been this way from the beginning,” Onaca said.

The Umak’s said it’s a step in the right direction and a huge relief for the hundreds of thousands of Virginians living with diabetes.

“I’m not going to have to rob Peter to pay Paul to help my daughter survive,” Lori said.

“This is making it so much more easier for me to fulfill my life and become what I want to become,” Onaca said.

The insulin price cap taking effect on July 1 gives Virginia the fourth lowest insulin price cap in the country.