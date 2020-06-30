Tractor-trailer driver steals dog in Botetourt County, authorities say

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a female Dachshund it says was stolen on Monday afternoon.

At about 3:20 p.m., authorities were alerted that the dog, whose name is Schatzi, was running loose near the intersection of Brookfield Lane and Willowbrook in the 1000 block of Blue Ridge Blvd (Route 460).

The dog was then picked up my a man who was driving a white tractor-trailer, according to a witness.

At the time, authorities believed that the truck driver was Schatzi’s owner; however, she actually belongs to someone who lives nearby.

If anyone who may have been in this area during that time on Monday and was able to catch the name of company on the tractor-trailer or has any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office 540-928-2200.