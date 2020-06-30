85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Tractor-trailer driver steals dog in Botetourt County, authorities say

Schatzi is a female Dachshund who was taken on Monday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Botetourt County, Roanoke, Pets
Schatzi was last seen on June 29 at about 3:20 p.m.
Schatzi was last seen on June 29 at about 3:20 p.m. (Botetourt County Sheriff's Office)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a female Dachshund it says was stolen on Monday afternoon.

At about 3:20 p.m., authorities were alerted that the dog, whose name is Schatzi, was running loose near the intersection of Brookfield Lane and Willowbrook in the 1000 block of Blue Ridge Blvd (Route 460).

The dog was then picked up my a man who was driving a white tractor-trailer, according to a witness.

At the time, authorities believed that the truck driver was Schatzi’s owner; however, she actually belongs to someone who lives nearby.

If anyone who may have been in this area during that time on Monday and was able to catch the name of company on the tractor-trailer or has any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office 540-928-2200.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: