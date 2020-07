DRAPER, Va. – For the safety of others, a Pulaski County shop will keep its doors closed for a little while.

A guest at the Draper Mercantile has tested positive for the COVID-19.

For the safety of our staff and incoming guests, we have decided to voluntarily close the Draper Mercantile until all of our staff who could have had contact with the exposed guest be tested and a thorough sanitation conducted.

We are sorry for the inconvenience. Please visit our website for further updates.