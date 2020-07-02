Fleetwood Homes investing $2.1 million, bringing 60 new jobs to Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A homebuilder and maker of manufactured homes is expanding its Rocky Mount facility, which will bring 60 new jobs to the area.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday Fleetwood Homes plans to invest $2.1 million into the project, which includes $700,000 in new equipment.

Fleetwood Homes has been in Franklin County since 1968. It currently has 146 employees.

Rocky Mount is one of the company’s seven locations across the U.S.

Fleetwood Homes is a subsidiary of Cavco Industries, a national builder of manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs, commercial buildings and vacation cabins.

