Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market introducing online shopping option

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will start offering an online option because of COVID-19.

The market received a grant to set up the website, which will go live on July 12.

The virtual farmers market will allow shoppers pick out and pay for their food of choice on the computer. The shoppers will then come down to the actual farmers market to pick up their purchase.

The farmers market will keep online shopping as an option even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is still safe for individuals to come shop at the market,” said Kimberly Keller, of the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market. “We wanted that extra precaution for people that don’t feel safe or want the opportunity to shop online.”