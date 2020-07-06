Danville stabbing victim dies after three weeks in the hospital

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man has died after three weeks in the hospital after he was stabbed by his girlfriend, according to police.

Authorities say Christopher France, 27, died Sunday morning at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after he was stabbed by his girlfriend three weeks ago.

Officers say they responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Melville Avenue around 1 a.m. on June 13. When they arrived, officers say they found France lying in the street and bleeding from a stab wound in his arm. He was reportedly taken to Sovah Health in Danville and then was later taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Shannon Price, 29, was arrested for malicious wounding and remains in Danville City Jail.

Authorities say the two were in a longterm relationship and recently moved to Danville.

This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information on this case, authorities ask that you contact them at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.