Galax man dies in late-night crash on Glendale Road

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A 52-year-old Galax man died after a crash in Carroll County late Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

At 11:05 p.m., on Glendale Road, less than a mile west of Route 731, a 1994 Toyota Camry was traveling east when police said it lost control driving through a curve, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver, Donny C. Hawks was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.