Roanoke County small businesses could be eligible for grants up to $10,000

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County and Vinton have launched a $1 million recovery grant program for small businesses.

Under the new program, officials say each small business could receive a grant of up to $10,000.

The one-time grants are being funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to help businesses cover payroll, rent, supplies or other costs.

Officials say that the grants will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and applications will start being accepted on Monday.

Eligible businesses must:

Be an existing for-profit business in Roanoke County with less than 500 employees

Have paid all fees, permits and taxes as of March 1

Have been in businesses for at least one year up to March 1

Have at least one employee, excluding the owner

Have a valid Roanoke County or Town of Vinton business license

Be able to show negative impacts from closure due to coronavirus

For more information on the grant program and to apply, click here.