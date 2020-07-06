What’s News Today: Reopening government buildings, removing Confederate monuments

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke begins the next phase of reopening city facilities today. The municipal building will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. You are encouraged to make an appointment to visit all offices, except the Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenues Offices. You are required to wear a face covering. The city's recreation centers will open for summer youth programs. Specialty Camps will also take place. Both are limited to eight participants. The libraries are open for curbside pickup.

Lane closures on Interstate 64 could impact your commute this week. The right eastbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from mile marker 15 to 16. Contractors will make repairs to a slope on the right side of the interstate.

Road work in Danville could impact your commute starting today. Main Street between Floyd Street and North Union Street will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Work is expected to last until mid-October.

The DMV Service Center in Danville reopens today. You will need to schedule an appointment.

A Grand Jury in Franklin County will hear Michael Brown’s case. He’s the former marine, who led police on a nearly three-week chase on the East Coast, after allegedly killing his mother’s long-time boyfriend. During a preliminary hearing, forensics confirmed the bullets that killed Rodney Brown mathed guns Michael Brown had.

Senator Tim Kaine will travel to Danville today. He will join the mayor and other city leaders for a walking tour of the River District to see the investments the city has made in revitalizing the area. Federal tax credits were used in the effort.

Roanoke City Council will discuss removing the Robert E. Lee monument in downtown Roanoke. The General Assembly changed the law this year, allowing for monuments to be removed, relocated or covered, or contextualized. They must hold a public hearing. If council approves the resolution, giving intent to remove the monument, a public hearing will be held on August 16th. Council will also get a briefing on the new bus terminal proposed for downtown.