National Guard members honored for work in New River Valley during pandemic

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – On Monday, Montgomery County leaders honored those who worked on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

County officials and the New River Valley Public Health Task Force recognized about 15 members of the National Guard who have been stationed there since March to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic. The members helped set up testing sites and administered tests.

They were given certificates, badges from local law enforcement and first responders, as well as and a free lunch from Mission BBQ.

“We want to make sure that we send them off in the proper way and give them the thanks that they deserve,” said Michael Geary, the emergency services coordinator for Montgomery County.

The guardsmens’ duties in the county end on July 19th, so they’ll return home next week.