Pittsylvania County authorities increase reward for information leading to arrest in 2018 homicide

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Pittsylvania County are offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or people who were responsible for the 2018 death of Tykese Tinsley.

Tinsley, who was 26 when he died, was reported missing by his family on or about June 25, 2018, and his body was found in the Oak Hill Road area of Pittsylvania County just days later on June 29.

The medical examiner’s office determined that Tinsley died from gunshot wounds, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-791-0044. Anonymous callers can still qualify for the reward of up to $5,000.