Roanoke nursing home builds booth, letting families safely hug their loves ones

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke nursing home built a safe way for family members to connect with their loved ones.

On Tuesday, the Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center debuted its family visitation booth.

“Our staff came together and worked with our maintenance department to utilize a structure we already had and transformed it into a place where residents and families can visit with each other and actually hold hands and hug each other safely with the glove attachment,” said Esteban Duran-Ballen, Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center Administrator.

Rhonda McGlothlin had the opportunity to visit her mother, Peggy, using the booth.

They’re featured in the video above.

“The restrictions have been hard for the residents, they miss their families, some who used to visit every day and we hope this will help bring them back together in a unique way until they can truly be back together again,” stated Stephen Davies, Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center Activities Director. “We schedule the visits in 20 minute increments with time to clean and change the gloves in between visits.”