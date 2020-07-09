Southside businesses take advantage of coronavirus relief funds

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – We have a better idea how helpful a local nonprofit has been for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Harvest Foundation announced Wednesday 100 small businesses in Martinsville and Henry County had been helped as of Wednesday through its donation to the Virginia 30 Day Fund.

“We’re not finished. We still have way more to go,” said Harvest Foundation Program Officer India Brown.

As 10 News has reported, last month the Harvest Foundation donated $1,000,000 to the fund, which provides forgivable loans to struggling businesses.

“100 small businesses in less than a month. That is neck-breaking speed,” said Virginia 30 Day Fund Co-Founder Pete Snyder. “The better news is more help is on the way. We are just getting started.”

Statewide, the fund has helped over 500 businesses.