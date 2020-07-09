Steps to take to prevent hot car deaths

ROANOKE, Va. – The U.S. has already reported six hot car-related deaths this year.

To get a better understanding, 10 News spoke with Carilion to see why it may be common for parents to leave their children in the car.

“Every single person has probably walked into a room and forgotten what they walked into the room for, or been driving down the road and forgot to take the turn they were supposed to take, just because our mind has so much on it, that’s all it takes to forget that a child is in the back of a car,” said Jill Lucasdrakeford, Carilion’s children’s safety coordinator.

Officials say there’s precautions you can take to remember not to leave your child in the car, including leaving your phone or bag in the back seat