Community rallying around baby after heart transplant with large yard sale

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Shopping while helping.

Nola Grace’s parents and grandparents are holding a massive yard sale and the money raised will go straight to her heart.

Suffering from a congenital heart block, Nola's already undergone a heart transplant.

“It was probably like the worst thing you could imagine. No parent wants to hand their kid off for surgery and we did it four times,” said Megan Conley, Nola’s mom.

Nola and her parents spent 88 days in the hospital earlier this year, checking out just as COVID-19 shut everything down.

The pandemic pumped the breaks on a yard sale back in the spring to help with ongoing medical bills.

However, a couple weeks ago, her grandfather circled back around to the idea.

“I sent out some notices and asked people if they had anything else they liked to donate and I mean our garage you can hardly close the door, it’s like unreal,” said John Dudley, Nola’s grandfather.

The community has given so many donations to Nola’s family to sell during the Roanoke County yard sale on her behalf.

It’s taking place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1629 Indian Rock Road.

“It’s really humbling. I don’t even live in Roanoke anymore, but I grew up there my whole life and the fact that people care enough to do that for my daughter and for our family that means a lot,” Conley said.

“Just today got another check for $200, so we’re at $900 and we haven’t sold a thing, so it’s unreal. We’re so grateful,” Dudley said.

The money will go straight to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, COTA for short, in honor of Nola Grace.

It’s money to cover the care she will need for the rest of her life.

“She’s more amazing than anything I could have ever dreamed of. She’s just like the toughest kid ever,” Conley said.

If you would like to stop by the sale, click here.