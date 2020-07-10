Roanoke man at center of nearly day-long standoff left woman tied, handcuffed to bed, warrant reveals

ROANOKE, Va. – A search warrant in the case against a 51-year-old man who was the center of a standoff that lasted more than 20 hours last month shows that he left his victim bleeding and tied to a bed.

On June 21, John Burch called 911, saying, “I may have hurt my girlfriend,” according to a search warrant.

When officers arrived to the home in the 5200 block of Orchard Hill Drive in Roanoke County, he was gone; however they did find a woman tied to a bed with tape and restrained with handcuffs, according to the warrant.

It goes on to say that the woman had visible injuries all over her body, including cuts.

She told authorities that Burch sexually assaulted her and had strangled her multiple times.

Burch was later found at his home on Edinburgh Drive NW withing Roanoke city limits, which is when the standoff began, which did end peacefully.