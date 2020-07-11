Local man hopes flag pallet art benefits Lynchburg area veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local man hopes his hobby will help veterans in the Lynchburg area.

Bill Wieringa stains and carves out the American flag on wooden pallets.

Wieringa is donating one of his creations to the veterans who rally at the Monument Terrace every Friday.

The money raised from the raffle will help the Lynchburg veterans group.

“I hope whoever gets it is happy with it and all they have to do is let me know what they want on it and I’ll take it from there,” Wieringa said.

The raffle goes until Veterans Day.