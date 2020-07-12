Sixth-grader invents device to help prevent deaths in hot cars, wins $20,000 grand prize

WILSON, NC – When Lydia Denton learned about kids dying of hot car deaths because they are accidentally left behind, she decided to find a solution. Two years later, it won her $20,000.

The North Carolina sixth-grader won the grand prize in the CITGO Fueling Education Student Challenge by inventing the “Beat the Heat Car Seat”.

Lydia’s school made the exciting announcement on their Facebook page.

Lydia’s invention is a device that will measure the temperature of the car and if the temperature reaches 102 degrees, the device will alert parents and emergency personnel, according to ABC News.

Last year, according to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHSTA), 52 children died from heatstroke in cars by either becoming trapped or were left inside the vehicle.