Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on I-81 in Wythe Co.: VSP

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Wythe County.

At 1:09 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 63.

A tractor-trailer traveling north on I-81 ran off the left side of the interstate, struck a guardrail and bridge, and then went over the bridge and caught fire, according to troopers.

The vehicle was destroyed in the fire and the driver died at the scene.

No word on the drivers age or identity.

The crash remains under investigation.