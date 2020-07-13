26-year-old dead after fatal Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say a 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County on Sunday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Route 40, just east of Route 647.

Cory Coffey, of Gretna, was going west on Route 40 in his 2009 Dodge Journey when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, then over the center line after police say he overcorrected. Authorities say the vehicle then went off the left side of the road and hit several trees.

Coffey was not wearing his seatbelt and was later taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.