Alzheimer’s Foundation of America now offering memory screenings online

NEW YORK – Memory screenings are now more accessible due to the pandemic.

Memory screening has been a signature event for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America for the past 10 years. Screenings would typically be done in-person at the foundation’s educational conferences or various sites across the country.

With the risk of spreading coronavirus, screenings are now digital.

Screenings are free, confidential and only take about 10 minutes to complete. Insurance is not required.

President and CEO of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Charles Fuschillo Jr., believes this is a valuable resource, especially after months of isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“What’s critically important is that people have to realize Alzheimer’s Disease is not a normal part of aging so anybody who has a concern about their memory or have a concern for a loved one you should pick up the phone call the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America,” said Fuschillo.

Screenings feature a series of questions that test your thinking, language and intellectual skills.

“Our memory screening is not a diagnosis. It gives you a baseline, it gives you a starting point and if there’s an issue that we feel you should go to your primary care physician, we make that recommendation for further testing,” Fuschillo said.

Memory screenings are open to all ages. They are only available Monday and Wednesday by appointment.

Call 866-232-8484 and click here to make an appointment and for more information.