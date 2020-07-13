Roanoke seed swap brings joy to one community

ROANOKE, Va. – While it may look similar to a Free Little Library, there’s one key difference: there are no books involved.

A Roanoke woman created a seed swap in quarantine after getting the idea from social media.

Marla Rain set up a cabinet in her Roanoke neighborhood with dozens of different types of seeds inside with instructions and a few supplies.

Her hope is that people will try something new that also reduces stress during this time.

“For me personally, it’s a huge stress reliever, seeing something that you can put time and work and effort into and see immediate results. Just something as simple as weeding your garden, it’s really satisfying afterwards to see everything that you’ve accomplished,” said Rain.

She said people stop by just about every day, including one woman who traveled from West Virginia to drop off seeds.

If you’re interested in stopping by the seed swap it’s located at 1627 Riverdale Road in Roanoke.