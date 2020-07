WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Wytheville authorities say they are searching for a missing woman they say could possibly be in danger.

According to police, Jessica Collier was last heard from July 12 at 6 a.m. Due to a text message she sent around that time, authorities believe she could be in danger.

Authorities say Collier has an infinity symbol tattoo under her thumb on her right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wytheville Police Department at 276-223-3300.