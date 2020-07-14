Coronavirus cases peaking in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Coronavirus cases are rising in Southwest Virginia and spreading more through community transmission than ever.

According to the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District’s Communicable Disease Team, our area is now catching up to where most of the commonwealth was months ago.

Since mid-June, we’ve consistently seen about 250 new cases a week.

Health experts said it’s critical to practice social distancing and wear face masks, but scaling back reopening may not be necessary.

“I‘m not sure at this point that we need to start closing down as we had before. We probably are not at that point but again, it remains a possibility,” said Dr. Thomas Kerkering with the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District’s Communicable Disease Team.

The age with the most cases in our district is 18.

VDH said the Hispanic community is still being disproportionately impacted.