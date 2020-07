AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Someone got quite a shock when a 6.5-foot python showed up on their doorstep in Amherst County on Tuesday.

Witnesses told them the owner could no longer take care of it and released it in the woods.

Deputies captured the snake in a pillowcase and took it to a local shelter.

Authorities say the snake was found on a doorstep on Early Drive.

Charges are possible for releasing an exotic animal into the wild.