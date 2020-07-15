COVID-19 latest information for Roanoke, Virginia

Publisher

WSLS.com

Location

Roanoke, Virginia

Last reviewed

7/15/2020 12:14 p.m. EDT

Overview

Virginia reported more than 1,000 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 73,527 since the first case was reported on March 7. A total of 1,992 Virginians have died so far after contracting the coronavirus.

Social distancing

While in Phase 3, Virginia is operating in a “safer a home” mindset. Businesses are required to maintain at least 10 feet of distance for establishments where exercise activities, singing, or cheering is performed, and at least 6 feet of distance for all other settings.

Businesses and facilities

While in Phase 3, non-essential retail and restaurants no longer have a cap on capacity; however, social distancing requirements still remain in effect.

Events

Social gatherings may include up to 250 people. Because of this many events, including the Salem Fair, have been canceled in 2020.

Healthcare status

There are 699 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Virginia, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. 382 people are receiving inpatient hospital care and have a pending COVID-19 test result. So far, 9,527 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged.

Mask mandates

While Virginia remains in Phase 3, masks are required inside businesses. Gov. Ralph Northam has said that businesses should consider a “no shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service” policy. Businesses that don’t enforce social distancing and masks could have their licenses on the line, according to the governor.

Schools

Currently, Roanoke City Schools are planning to offer four days a week of in-person learning. Roanoke County Public Schools have PreK-2nd grade students in school five days a week. Third through 12th grade students would start by attending school in-person two days a wekk and three days online.

Public Transport

Valley Metro is again collecting fares. Those using public transportation are required to wear a face covering. Buses are capped at 15 passengers at a time.

How to help

One way to help those in need is by donating blood. Currently, all blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

How to get help

Struggling with addiction while socially isolating? There are still ways you can get help!