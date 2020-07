SALEM, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Roanoke County on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened just before 9:30 in the 5900 block of W. Main Street in Salem when the suspect robbed the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers believe the suspect left the scene in a gray Chevy Cruze.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.