Roanoke mom asks for birthday cards for son with autism

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke mom is hoping that despite this being such a troubling time, you’ll help make her son’s upcoming birthday his best yet.

Angela Miller is simply asking people to send a birthday card to Peyton in hopes that they’ll bring a smile to his face.

She said quarantine has been difficult for her son who’s on the autism spectrum.

She said he struggled with school ending so abruptly after he formed a genuine bond with his teachers; however, it was his comment in the car the other day that really hit her.

“He said, ‘I don’t really have any friends,' and it just made you kind of sad to realize that he really doesn’t. He has a lot of family that cares a lot about him,” Miller said. “He just doesn’t have that peer connection.”

To make his 13th birthday special, she posted on social media asking for cards ahead of his July 20th birthday.

If you would like to send Peyton a card mail it to:

Peyton Miller

2312 Berkley Ave SW

Roanoke VA 24015