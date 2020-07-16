Amherst County authorities searching for man wanted on seven felony charges

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Amherst County say they are searching for a man that is wanted on seven felony counts.

According to the sheriff’s office, charges against 42-year-old Justin King include assault, kidnapping and strangulation.

Deputies say he was last seen around an hour and a half ago walking near the Amherst County Adult Detention Center on Rt. 210. He was reportedly wearing a gray muscle shirt, blue jeans with tennis shoes and has brown hair with green eyes. Deputies say he is around 6′5″ and 262 pounds.

Anyone who has seen King is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 946-9381.