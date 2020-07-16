Angels of Assisi takes in dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm

ROANOKE, Va. – Cage after cage filled with barking dogs sitting in their own feces, all destined to be somebody’s meal.

“They need a lot of rehabilitation,” explained Angels of Assisi Executive Director Lisa O’Neil.

The South Korean meat farm the dogs were taken from is the latest one to be shut down by the Humane Society of the U.S. and Humane Society International.

Angels of Assisi in Roanoke received 10 of the roughly 100 dogs saved.

“They need to learn how to be with people and that people are safe and not going to hurt them and some socialization,” O’Neil said.

As a humane society rescue partner, this is the third time Angels of Assisi has received dogs from a South Korean meat farm and it may not be the last.

“There’s probably quite a few more left. I imagine, as they’re in that country and going through and doing their homework, they’ll find more and more,” said O’Neil. “When they go in to shut them down, they make sure they’re shut completely down. Those farmers need a different source of income now, so they help them get that done, and they take all the cages and destroy them.”

A positive outcome for everyone involved.

The dogs will eventually be up for adoption, some soon O’Neil said, but exactly when was unknown Thursday.