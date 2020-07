DANVILLE, Va. – The cause of a structure fire in Danville overnight has been deemed arson.

Authorities say crews responded to a fire involving a small outbuilding around 12:41 a.m. Thursday at 115 Davis Street. When crews arrived, they say there was moderate fire coming from the front of the building.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes and nobody was inside at the time of the fire, according to city officials.