Lynchburg citizens can now text 911 in emergency

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In Lynchburg, you can now text 911 in an emergency.

The new service is simple as it sounds.

Lynchburg’s Department of Emergency Services recently launched this new capability.

Officials ask that people still call if they can and text if they can’t.

Emergency services also ask that people to fully spell their words and not use emojis.

“All of our dispatchers have been trained. And so, they’re asking specific questions. They do the same questions that they’d ask on a 911 call such as, ‘What is the address of the emergency?’ because we need to know where we’re going to send the help,” Amy McDaniel, deputy director, said.

City leaders say the service mainly benefits those who are deaf and hard of hearing.