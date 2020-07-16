Roanoke police investigating two unrelated overnight shootings

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say they are investigating two shootings that left three people hurt on Wednesday night in Roanoke.

According to police, officers were notified of a boy with gunshot wounds that had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment around 10:30 p.m.

Officers say they went to the hospital to talk to the victim and found out that the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue NW.

The victim’s injuries don’t seem to be life-threatening, according to police. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the Sheetz on Williamson Road NE in response to a call for a person with gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds near a car with a woman inside. They say both victims seemed to be seriously injured.

Both victims were reportedly taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers say the two victims were shot in the 1500 block of Carroll Avenue NW.

No arrests have been made at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities say they believe that these two shootings are unrelated. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637 and start the text with “RoanokePD.” Texts and calls can remain anonymous.