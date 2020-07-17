Authorities searching for two Wytheville teens last seen one month ago

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Authorities say they are searching for two missing teen boys last seen in Wytheville one month ago.

Officers responded to the Presbyterian Children’s Home in Wytheville on June 17 around 8:10 p.m. for a report of two teen boys who had walked of the property.

According to police, 16-year-old Jacob Chambers and 17-year-old Daniel Thompson walked into a wooded area behind the home. Other teens staying at the home and staff said they may have gone to meet someone in a car near Grayson Road.

Staff members told police that Chambers and Thompson were last seen between 6 and 6:30 that night.

Officers say they canvassed the area but were unable to find Chambers and Thompson. The two boys are still missing.

Authorities say they could still be in the area or they may have traveled to West Virginia.