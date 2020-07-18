Tim Kaine stops at Virginia Tech for coronavirus discussion

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Sen. Tim Kaine is making sure he understands how the coronavirus is impacting Virginia Tech.

That was the focus of a roundtable discussion with university leaders Friday morning.

They also discussed the university’s coronavirus research and how the university would’ve been impacted if international students had to leave if they didn’t have any on-campus classes this fall.

“(Virginia) Tech has more international students than any university in the Commonwealth. They are heavily involved in graduate teaching and others, so if online contact meant they weren’t going to be there, it was going to have a huge effect,” Kaine said.

As 10 News has reported, the federal policy implemented last week putting thousands of students across the country at risk of deportation was dropped this week after pushback from multiple universities.