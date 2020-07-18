Want $50 in gift cards? Go on a scavenger hunt in downtown Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, there’s a local scavenger hunt that could win you money.

It started Friday in downtown Blacksburg and lasts through Sunday.

Participating businesses have letters in their windows.

A business with one of the scavenger hunt letters on its front door. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you find all the letters and figure out what phrase they spell, email Downtown Blacksburg Inc. at info@downtownblacksburg.com for a chance to win $50 worth of downtown Blacksburg gift cards.

The hunt was created to go along with a sidewalk sale happening this weekend.

“It’s like one of those little small wins where you can get them, little sparks here. There’s a lot of energy here. It’s great exposure for the businesses,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc. Executive Director Casey Jenkins said.

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. will pick a winner on Monday.