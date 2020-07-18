Want $50 in gift cards? Go on a scavenger hunt in downtown Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, there’s a local scavenger hunt that could win you money.
It started Friday in downtown Blacksburg and lasts through Sunday.
Participating businesses have letters in their windows.
If you find all the letters and figure out what phrase they spell, email Downtown Blacksburg Inc. at info@downtownblacksburg.com for a chance to win $50 worth of downtown Blacksburg gift cards.
The hunt was created to go along with a sidewalk sale happening this weekend.
“It’s like one of those little small wins where you can get them, little sparks here. There’s a lot of energy here. It’s great exposure for the businesses,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc. Executive Director Casey Jenkins said.
Downtown Blacksburg Inc. will pick a winner on Monday.