No relief in sight: How to protect yourself in the heat

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re now on day 20 of 90-degree heat in the Roanoke Valley, and that extreme heat can pose some serious threats to your health.

10 News checked in with Roanoke Fire-EMS to find out what you need to know to stay safe.

Community risk reduction specialist Kristen Perdue tells 10 News most of the heat-related calls they’re getting right now are for heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Stay inside in the air conditioning as much as possible if you can. It’s very important to drink lots of water. You should also wear clothing that’s loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored.

“If you start to feel dizzy, make sure you take the steps to hydrate yourself and if you’re not feeling better, at that point, it would be a good idea to seek medical attention,” Perdue said.

