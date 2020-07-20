Roanoke City Council discusses how to spend more than $7 million in coronavirus relief funding

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council met Monday in person for the first time in months.

One of the biggest items discussed was what to do with more than $7 million worth of COVID-19 relief funding.

A team of dozens of community members came up with some key recommendations on where that money should be distributed to help the Star City get back on its feet.

The Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force came up with four main areas for allocating the funding:

At least $1.2 million is recommended for community health. It would be used for efforts like increased testing, PPE for businesses and mental health services, which have seen a huge spike in patients.

At least $1.2 million is recommended for youth and education. That would go towards things like providing access to recreation and expanding broadband and internet access.

At least $2.5 million is recommended for the economy. That money would be used for things like job training for displaced workers, reopening marketing and tourism and small businesses.

At least $2 million is recommended for a safety net. That would help nonprofits with increased demand and assisting with basic needs like child care, food access and housing issues.

This money has to be spent by the end of the year.