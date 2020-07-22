New Franklin County Animal Shelter officially opens

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A brand new animal shelter will give lost or surrendered pets a safe, clean and spacious place to stay until they can find forever homes.

On Tuesday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the new Franklin County Animal Shelter.

The new building cost $1.4 million dollars and took about a year to build.

The new 6,000 sq. ft. shelter will more than triple the size of the existing shelter, which was built in the early 1970s and had a number of problems, including limited handicap accessibility, a failing septic system, poor ventilation, inadequate isolation and quarantine areas, and an overall aging building.

The new shelter has a modern ventilation system and incorporates natural light. The shelter has sufficient space for the existing dog and cat populations and includes room for the future growth. It has more dog and cat kennels and can house about 50% more animals.

The new facility also includes an isolation area for sick pets, an animal meet-and-greet adoption room, the animal control office, a sally port to unload animals safely, as well as an outdoor exercise area.

“It’s everyone’s building and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said the shelter’s manager, Cindy Brooks.

There’s an open house for the public this Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new shelter, located at 81 State Street, in Rocky Mount. You can contact the shelter by calling 540-483-7440.

The new facility is open to the public: