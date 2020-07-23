One hospitalized, suspect wanted after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg authorities are searching for a suspect after they say they found one person with a gunshot wound.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Cabell Street for a report of a malicious wounding.

Officers say the victim has been taken to the hospital and is currently in serious condition.

Authorities are searching for a man who is around 5′10″, wore glasses, blue jeans and a grey and white t-shirt who rode away from the scene on an off-road sport bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267.