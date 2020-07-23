Woman hospitalized, person detained after afternoon shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:45 p.m., police learned that someone had been shot in the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue SW.

Officers arrived and found the woman who was shot.

She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what police called non-life threatening injuries.

As other officers arrived and set up a perimeter, they notice a person attempting to run away from the scene.

Officers chased this person, who they eventually caught up to and detained him or her.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and police consider this an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.