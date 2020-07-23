Woman lying in road before deadly Henry County crash, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a deadly Wednesday night crash in Henry County.

At 10:30 p.m., on Route 688, just east of Route 692, a 2002 Chevrolet Venture traveling west hit a person who was laying down in the travel lane, according to Virginia State Police.

That person, Stephanie Vanantwerp Davis, 46, of Ridgeway, Virginia, died.

Police said it remains unclear why Davis was in the road.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Below is a map of the approximate crash location.