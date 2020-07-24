90ºF

Pulaski County man steals John Deere tractor, jumps on train then gets arrested, police say

The 28-year-old faces five charges in connection with what happened

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Pulaski, Pulaski County, New River Valley, Crime
Joshua Rodney Isbill (New River Valley Regional Jail)

PULASKI, Va. – A Pulaski County man is in jail on multiple charges after police say he had quite the Friday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Pulaski police responded to the railroad tracks in the Warden Springs Road area of the town because a man had jumped onto a train.

The man was described as wearing no shoes or shirt, just jeans, according to police.

Police were told that he had taken over radio communications on the train and when they arrived, they said he was standing on top of the train.

They were able to arrest him, and later identified him as 28-year-old Joshua Rodney Isbill.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that before Isbill jumped on the train, he had stolen a John Deere tractor from a nearby farm.

Isbill now faces the following charges:

  • Grand larceny of the tractor
  • Grand larceny of items stolen from the train
  • Trespassing on a railroad car
  • Possession of meth
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Prior to his Friday arrest, Isbill was wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on a count of assault.

