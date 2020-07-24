Two arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police arrested two people in connection with a chase involving a stolen car on Friday.

At around 12:30 p.m., an officer was monitoring traffic on 13th Street when a car sped by, according to Roanoke police.

When the officer tried to pull the car over, police said the driver didn’t stop and continued to speed. The officer pursued the car but stopped shortly after.

Police said they learned the car was stolen and told other officers to be on the lookout.

Other units saw the stolen car on Horseman Drive in northeast Roanoke before it turned down Ichabod Circle and stopped. The people in the car ran but officers caught up to them and took them into custody, according to Roanoke police.

Jamir Alsadi, 19, of Roanoke, is charged with felony eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Christopher Bradley, 23, of Lexington, N.C., is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bradley was also served an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.