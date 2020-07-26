Governor Northam says Virginia to take additional steps if COVID-19 cases don’t come down

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Saturday that he will be watching the public health data closely this weekend as coronavirus cases continue to spike across the Commonwealth.

“If the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus,” Northam said.

Saturday the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,245 new cases of coronavirus. That’s the biggest increase Virginia has seen since June 7, 2020.

Northam said to wear a mask and practice physical distancing so we don’t have to move back.