Person climbs through window overnight, flees at a Lynchburg home: police

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a breaking and entering that occurred late Saturday night.

According to department officials, an individual entered a home through a window before fleeing on foot.

It happened in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road around 10:45 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have seen anyone in this area around 10:45 p.m. tonight, is asked to contact Officer Canzone at (434) 221-9107 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The investigation is ongoing.