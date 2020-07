LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are investigating after a body was found near train tracks in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to 2300 block of Bedford Avenue where the body was found below the bridge near the tracks.

It has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification and further investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.