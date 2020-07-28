91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Campbell County home a total loss after fire

Everyone was safely able to get out of the home

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Campbell County, Fire
Campbell County house fire on July 28, 2020.
Campbell County house fire on July 28, 2020. (Forest Volunteer Fire Department)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Thankfully, everyone is safe after a massive house fire in Campbell County on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a home on Addie Way that caught fire at about 2:30 p.m.

Campbell County house fire

Colter Anstaett WSLS 10 News is at the scene where a Campbell County home is a total loss after a fire this afternoon.

Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

It’s believed that the cause of the fire was the grill on the home’s back deck.

The fire is now out and crews have left the scene.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: