Campbell County home a total loss after fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Thankfully, everyone is safe after a massive house fire in Campbell County on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a home on Addie Way that caught fire at about 2:30 p.m.

Campbell County house fire Colter Anstaett WSLS 10 News is at the scene where a Campbell County home is a total loss after a fire this afternoon. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

It’s believed that the cause of the fire was the grill on the home’s back deck.

The fire is now out and crews have left the scene.